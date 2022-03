Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford was fortunate enough to not only attend a Los Angeles Lakers game, but also had a courtside seat to get to see superstar LeBron James, who exploded for 56 points, go to work. LeBron notably interacted with Stafford following the game, telling the Super bowl champion that he couldn’t have the Rams star watching him and not put on a show for him. This interaction, and LeBron’s outstanding effort, prompted a hilarious response from Stafford’s teammate Cooper Kupp, who wants LeBron and the Lakers to know that he’s also there for them if needed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO