The El Dorado Union High School District is not making masks a requirement inside classrooms. The school district said through a statement they are going to ask students to wear a mask, but not force them to leave a classroom for not wearing one, a policy that is actively defying the state guideline of keeping masks on while in schools. This comes after a huge student walkout and multiple protests yesterday over several school mask mandate. "I have mixed feelings about it,” parent Chris Connors said. “I want to get back to normal just like everybody else does. I am also empathetic to what the educators have to go through here, in making sure that they're safe and their families are safe."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO