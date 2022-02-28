ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Dora Erickson Elementary closed Monday

By Eyewitness News 3
 2 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Dora Erickson Elementary School in...

Related
Reuters

Blast rocks Kyiv railway station as Russian advances stall

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike hit near Kyiv's southern rail station on Wednesday where thousands of women and children were being evacuated, Ukraine's state-run railway company said, as the U.N. General Assembly demanded that Moscow end its invasion. The rail company, Ukrzaliznytsya, said there was...
EUROPE
Idaho Education
Idaho State
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

Some Russian oligarchs speak out, cautiously, against war

There have been social media messages calling for peace, an image of a murdered Russian opposition figure, a newspaper editorial demanding President Vladimir Putin “stop this war.”. As Russian forces pound Ukraine’s cities, the sentiments might not be surprising. Their source is — they come from rich Russians, including...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
FOREIGN POLICY

