Olympia, WA

WA vaccine mandate for large events expires tomorrow

By tmurry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is ending the COVID-19 emergency order requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test for large indoor...

Comments

Larry Cook
2d ago

we need a leader not a follower. he still needs to repay taxpayers for security on his laughable presidential run. 🙄

John Jc Harrington
2d ago

Good, now drop the rest of mandates and for God's sake take the Emergency Powers back from Inslee!

Barb Thompson
1d ago

oh poor Jay, his power is slipping through his fingers, but he will come up with a way to reinstate his mandates.

