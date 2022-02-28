WA vaccine mandate for large events expires tomorrow

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO