12 Dirt-Cheap Dividends Yielding Up To 25%

Special Dividend plus regular dividend hike both announced; 6th dividend increase in past 12 months, 4.4% full-year 2022 yield now. Amazingly, United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) reported yet another unexpected dividend hike, increasing its regular dividend to a quarterly run-rate of 15.25 cents, or an annualized level of 61 cents. In addition, UBCP declared a 15 cent Special Dividend, which was much higher than the 10 cent Special Dividend one year ago. In total, these are now the 6th dividend increase [four regular dividends, plus two Special Dividend, hikes] by UBCP during the past 12 months, which is phenomenal given that many financials are still at reduced [or even zero] dividend payout levels due to Covid-19. How many stocks globally can boast of six dividend hikes during the past year? The total dividend for 2022 is now a 4.4% yield.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO