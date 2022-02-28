ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Dirt-Cheap Dividends Yielding Up To 25%

By Brett Owens
Forbes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 is about as pricey as it ever gets. It’s also in freefall as I write. This is good news for anyone looking for a future bargain. The plunge, however, is really bad news for most retirees who don’t read this column. They tend to own nothing except “America’s...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Stock Is Up 29% and It's Still Dirt Cheap

Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks for over a year now. Prudential Financial is a value stock that's up 29% in the past year but still trades at a discount. The financial-services company is shifting its business mix to focus on higher-margin products and is in a strong capital position to make acquisitions, pay dividends, and buy back stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $74,000 in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks account for most of the stock market’s returns during inflationary times. Inflation for January was 7.5%, and geopolitical tensions could cause it to stay elevated. Arbor Realty and New York Community Bancorp are two dividend stocks with yields of more than 5%. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Forbes

Conagra Brands’ Cash Flow Increases The Safety Of Its Dividend Yield

On a price return basis, the Safest Dividend Yields Model Portfolio (+0.1%) outperformed the S&P 500 (0.0%) by 0.1% from January 20, 2022 through February 16, 2022. On a total return basis, the Model Portfolio (+0.4%) outperformed the S&P 500 (0.0%) by 0.4% over the same time. The best performing large cap stock was up 15% and the best performing small cap stock was up 5%. Overall, 8 out of the 20 Safest Dividend Yield stocks outperformed their respective benchmarks (S&P 500 and Russell 2000) from January 20, 2022 through February 16, 2022.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillips 66 Partners Lp#Dividend Yields#Spdr S P 500 Trust#Onemain Holdings#Omf#Americans
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

Crestwood Equity Partners recently closed a needle-moving acquistion. The deal is giving it the fuel to boost its already sizable payout. Meanwhile, it has plenty of flexibility to continue expanding, which could give it the fuel to keep growing its payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

United Bancorp: Special Dividend, Sixth Dividend Hike In Past 12 Months, 4.4% Yield Now

Special Dividend plus regular dividend hike both announced; 6th dividend increase in past 12 months, 4.4% full-year 2022 yield now. Amazingly, United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) reported yet another unexpected dividend hike, increasing its regular dividend to a quarterly run-rate of 15.25 cents, or an annualized level of 61 cents. In addition, UBCP declared a 15 cent Special Dividend, which was much higher than the 10 cent Special Dividend one year ago. In total, these are now the 6th dividend increase [four regular dividends, plus two Special Dividend, hikes] by UBCP during the past 12 months, which is phenomenal given that many financials are still at reduced [or even zero] dividend payout levels due to Covid-19. How many stocks globally can boast of six dividend hikes during the past year? The total dividend for 2022 is now a 4.4% yield.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

Is BP Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q4 Earnings? It's Cheap And Offers A Huge Yield

BP has ambitious plans to grow its new energy businesses massively over the next decade. Oil production will sink, due to asset sales. BP p.l.c. (BP) is one of the largest oil companies in the world by production and profits. Its shares are very inexpensive, and despite a decision to not invest a lot of money into new oil projects, BP will be able to finance attractive payouts to its owners via both dividends and buybacks. With oil trading at a highly attractive price, BP should be immensely profitable this year.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Rose's Income Garden 89 Stock Portfolio: Fabulous February Update: Value Up 1.9% YTD Dividend Yield 4.87%

20 Dividend payments increased income 22.2% over Feb 2021 and raised forward income by 19.5%. ​Rose's Income Garden "RIG" 2022, thus far, is the year of value stocks, inflation and soon to be rising interest rates. RIG primarily consists of specially picked value stocks of quality, investment grade credit ratings, dividend safety and having 50% portfolio value from defensive sectors. All 89 stocks in RIG are presented in excel format at The Macro Trading Factory home page under investing resources. I also list them with current suggested Rose Want to buy "WTB" prices or strong buy under prices, as I am inherently quite frugal and conservative.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is QYLD A Good Choice For Dividend Portfolios? What To Make Of Its 14% Yield

Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF is a tech investment that seeks to generate income primarily. Tech investments can be exciting since many tech stocks offer considerable growth potential due to global macro tailwinds such as digitalization, e-commerce, and many more. At the same time, tech stocks oftentimes do not offer high dividend yields, however. The Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) seeks to combine tech exposure with a sizeable dividend yield. In this report, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of an investment in QYLD.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

New Residential: 9.8% Yield, Strong Dividend Coverage, 11% Discount To BV

Ukraine-Russia stand-off, inflation, fear over rate hikes have affected asset prices. As stock prices fall and dividend yields rise, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) becomes an increasingly attractive investment for dividend investors. New Residential currently offers dividend investors a 9.8% yield on a $1-per-share annual pay-out, and the stock is trading below book value. New Residential's dividend coverage is high, implying that the stock currently has an appealing risk/reward profile.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

VNQI: Dividend Yield Surged Above 6% For The 3rd Time In A Decade

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF is a good choice to invest in international REIT due to its low cost, relatively low valuation, and excellent diversification. The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) offers a good choice to invest in international REITs with a relatively low valuation, excellent diversification, and low cost. It is especially attractive for investors now particularly, for a few good reasons:
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA: An Extra Refreshing 4.9% Dividend Yield

Coca-Cola FEMSA reported its latest quarterly earnings highlighted by solid growth with LATAM countries emerging out of the pandemic. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) is recognized as the world's largest franchise bottler of "Coca-Cola" beverages with operations across Latin America. In essence, the company purchases soft-drink concentrates or "syrups" from The Coca-Cola Company (KO) through a licensing agreement and operates by bottling and distributing the products across its exclusive territory in 10 countries. While the pandemic caused disruptions to the business over the past 2-years, the latest quarterly results highlight a strong recovery with climbing profitability. KOF is a high-quality regional leader well-positioned to capture a positive long-term outlook for consumer discretionary trends in LATAM. KOF benefits from several fundamental tailwinds while the 4.9% dividend yield for 2022 is also compelling for income investors.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Douglas Emmett Is Offering A Nearly 10-Year High Dividend Yield Of 3.5%

DEI has incurred a 12% correction in the last two months, along with the broad stock market. Douglas Emmett (DEI) has incurred a 12% correction in the last two months, along with the broad stock market, primarily due to the surge of inflation to a multi-decade high. However, thanks to its wide business moat, Douglas Emmett can raise its rents meaningfully every year and hence it is protected from inflation to a great extent. Given also its nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 3.5% and its attractive valuation, income-oriented investors should purchase the stock around its current price.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 72% Upside, According to Wall Street

Dividend stocks have historically run circles around non-dividend-paying stocks. Two Wall Street analysts believe these nearly 9%-yielding companies can significantly outperform over the next year. For more than two months, Wall Street and investors have been reminded that crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. Although...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This 5.5%-Yielding Diversified REIT Is Putting Its Dividend on an Even Firmer Foundation

W.P. Carey is acquiring the last of its large managed funds. It will also further diversify the REIT's portfolio, putting its dividend on an even firmer foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Wood Pellet Stock That's a Great Dividend-Yield Play

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Enviva ( EVA 0.04% ) is the world's...
MARKETS
Forbes

Investors Should Watch Out For Price Controls And ‘Sick Chickens’

Fixed income strategist at eBooleant Consulting LLC, independent academic providing unbiased public policy analysis at Micro Macro Infinity. Two related factors threaten the broader economy today. Inflation is surging, while its cousin, massive governmental spending, shows little sign of abating. Both are threatening economic growth and your wealth. Investors generally think reduced spending, lower inflation or a combination of the two will resolve the matter.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy