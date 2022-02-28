ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams take out page in LA Times to thank fans following Super Bowl victory

By Skyler Carlin
 9 days ago
It’s crazy to think that it’s been over two weeks since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams held a celebratory parade just a few days after the victory and players continue to celebrate in a variety of ways.

While members of the team — whether it be coaches or players — have thanked fans personally, the organization ran a full-page ad in the LA Times over the weekend to thank fans for their support throughout the season.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the Rams didn’t have a chance to fully showcase SoFi Stadium during the 2020 season. After having no fans at home in 2020, Los Angeles was able to welcome fans to SoFi Stadium in 2021, which came at a perfect time for the Rams.

Fans were itching to get an opportunity to watch the Rams following their decision to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The ad mentions that the team is appreciative of those that watched Stafford throw his first touchdown at SoFi Stadium, and to those that witnessed Aaron Donald seal the Super Bowl win for the Rams.

There have been plenty of people that have questioned the number of Rams fans due to the perceived notion that Los Angeles isn’t fully behind them with some people being fans of other teams in California. Regardless of the outside noise, the Rams realize that it took everyone to win the Super Bowl, even their fans.

