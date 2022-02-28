Rams release awesome video recapping their magical Super Bowl season

The last 13 months have been a rollercoaster for Los Angeles Rams fans. From the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford to their no-win November to their eventual Super Bowl win, there were plenty of highs and lows in the last year.

So much has happened in that span that frankly, it’s tough to remember everything on the path to the Rams’ world championship. To commemorate what was a magical season, the Rams released a 27-minute video recapping all the memorable moments.

It includes the trade for Stafford and the build up to Week 1, as well as their acquisitions of Odel Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. It’s a fun way to look back on the season, which culminated in the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 22 years.