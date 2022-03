A mother who tragically lost eight babies has died of cancer aged 56.‘Octomom’ Mandy Allwood made headlines around the world 26 years ago when she fell pregnant with eight children aged 31 in 1996.Tragically at 24 weeks, Mandy gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days and three nights - but each of the babies died in a matter of hours.Mandy, who lived in Stratford-upon-Avon, went on to have three children but neighbours and friends said she "never recovered" from the trauma of losing her babies.In 2007 she was arrested for drink driving and lost custody of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO