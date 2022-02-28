Bremen community mourns loss of 16-year-old high school cheerleader

BREMEN, Ga. — The Bremen community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old cheerleader.

Ralyx Grace Price died Sunday after she was found unresponsive over the weekend. She was a cheerleader at Bremen High School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Until we meet again, sweet Blue Devil!” the high school wrote on Facebook.

The community held several prayer circles this weekend including one at the Bremen High School basketball court Sunday night.

“Our community is broken, but our community is stronger for the weekend that was fought in prayer, in union for this precious child and her family,” a local business wrote on Facebook. “Our community will be there in the coming days for this family and all who knew and loved her. And lastly, our community will forever remember and hold tightly to the bonds made stronger by Ralyx Grace Price.”

Prayers for Ralyx flooded social media over the weekend.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“As a community, our heart breaks collectively at the loss of Ralyx Price,” officials at Bremen City Church wrote on Facebook. “As a community, our heart cried out to the Lord tonight.”

A family friend said Price’s parents chose to have her organs donated.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

©2022 Cox Media Group