Mindset, patience and thirst for knowledge drive soil health experts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The agriculture community gathered in Lubbock to share some knowledge on Friday, including how to retain more carbon in West Texas soil. Carbon sequestration, also known as “carbon storage,” is the amount of carbon in soil, usually measured as a mass per volume, and is desirable because soils with more carbon generally provide more ecosystem services, things that make ecosystems healthy places to live for people: they hold more water, are less prone to erosion, and hold more nutrients for plants. In healthy soils, carbon inputs (photosynthesis) roughly equal outputs (plant root and soil respiration). Carbon enters the soil two ways: plant material deposition on the surface, and root exudates from living plants. Carbon stays in the ground by microbial transformations, mineral sorption, and chemical recalcitrance.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO