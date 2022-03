Let’s just get this on the record. The New Orleans Saints didn’t just save a lot of salary cap space in restructuring their contract with Michael Thomas — they ensured maybe the best player on their team won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Thomas has been maligned by fans for his decision to put off surgery last summer and his beef with the team, but that’s all in rearview now. The way New Orleans’ contract with Thomas is set up now makes him a cornerstone of the franchise.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO