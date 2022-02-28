ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man killed, woman injured in 'domestic stabbing' in Minneapolis

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pYAg_0eRDoY2f00
Melissa Turtinen

A man was killed and a woman injured in a "domestic stabbing" in Minneapolis Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the 3100 block of Oliver Ave. N in Minneapolis at 5:37 p.m., where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release.

Officers then learned there was a man with a stab wound nearby on the 3000 block of Penn Ave. N. He was suffering from a life-threatening wound and officers provided medical aid and CPR.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The man later died at the hospital. He'll be identified by the medical examiner in the coming days.

Police say the man and woman are related, and the incident is being investigated as a domestic stabbing.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the stabbing and how each person was injured.

This is the 10th homicide the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating this year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave in northwest Minnesota

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a rural area and ordered to dig her own grave survived the harrowing encounter in northern Minnesota. The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as B.S., was located by an officer on March 4 just after 11 p.m., with the officer noting she was "crying uncontrollably" and "wearing a coat with no shirt underneath and only had one boot on."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man who impersonated FBI agent sentenced to prison

A man who impersonated an FBI agent and lied to a victim about a fake terrorism investigation will spend the next 10 months in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota said Tuesday 67-year-old Bernard Holmes of Minneapolis gave a victim a fake name, "FBI Special Agent John Tidwell," and badge number, spoofed his phone number to make it look like he was calling a victim from the FBI's Minneapolis office. He falsely said he was investigating terrorism-related conduct involving the victim's household, including terrorism evidence that originated from a computer and IP address at the victim's home.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota BCA seeks help locating car connected to 9-year-old's death

Authorities are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith in Minneapolis in May 2021. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for the public's help locating a maroon 2014 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate 720 XRP (pictured above). Though the vehicle's plates may have been removed and it's possible the car has been painted a different color since the May 15, 2021, shooting, the BCA said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Penn Ave#Cpr#Crimestoppers
Bring Me The News

Man crashes on I-35 and gets out of car — only to be hit by a passing semi driver

A Pine River man had to be taken to the hospital after he exited his crashed vehicle, then was hit by a semi driver. The 42-year-old was behind the wheel on Interstate 35 just southwest of Duluth Wednesday morning when he got into a crash, according to the State patrol. After the wreck, he got out of his car — and around 6:39 a.m. was struck by a semi driver passing by on I-35.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Damning report slams MPD, Frey, city leaders for response to George Floyd riots

The city's real-time response to the civil unrest that unfolded across Minneapolis following George Floyd's murder was uncoordinated, disorganized and plagued with poor communication. That's according to a damning independent audit released Tuesday, reviewing how city leadership and key departments handled the 10 days of protests, riots and destruction following...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Diesel heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

A homeowner's attempt to thaw out frozen pipes resulted in a fire that destroyed the residence. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said the blaze in Akeley, Minnesota, (about 17 miles east of Park Rapids) was reported just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. A caller said they'd seen a woman "run out of a burning residence" on the 100 block of Graceson Avenue, then run back inside.
AKELEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy