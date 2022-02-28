ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche blockchain now accessible to 4.5M users across Wirex payment ecosystem

By Zhiyuan Sun
CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWirex, a digital payment platform that enables users to spend 62 fiat and cryptocurrencies at more than 61 million locations worldwide via the Wirex platform, announced the integration of Avalanche (AVAX) into its ecosystem on Monday. With the move, users can receive, send, store and exchange AVAX tokens, and add custom...

cointelegraph.com

