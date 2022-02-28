ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Tesla a Buy Under $810?

By Imon Ghosh
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Leading EV manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) achieved record operating margins and vehicle deliveries last year. However, supply chain challenges have limited its ability to run its factories at full capacity. Furthermore, an SEC probe into the company’s CEO and his brother could rattle investors. So, is it worth betting on the stock at the current price level? Read on. Let’s discuss.

The world’s largest electric vehicle maker, Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) in Austin, Tex., has seen its share price collapse 6.6% over the past five days, with all major indexes posting losses in recent days amid an intensifying tension between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. While the stock has gained 13% over the past six months on the back of record vehicle deliveries in 2021 and phenomenal quarterly operating margin, TSLA’s production and delivery of its Model S/X dipped 19% and 38%, respectively, year-over-year. The EV giant experienced a continuation of supply chain, transportation, labor, and other manufacturing challenges in the fourth quarter that affected its ability to run its factories at full capacity.

TSLA’s stock slumped 13.9% in price over the past month to close its last trading session at $809.87.

Although the surging popularity of electric vehicles and the company’s efforts to ramp up production at new factories in Austin and Berlin could accelerate its profitability, an SEC probe into TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his brother over Tesla share sales last year could further fuel investor anxiety about the stock.

Here’s what could influence TSLA’s performance in the upcoming months:

Uncertainty Surrounding Production

TSLA plans to grow its manufacturing capabilities by ramping up its production in Austin and Berlin and introducing manufacturing technologies in new locations. However, ongoing supply chain disruptions and other manufacturing challenges continue to impact its volume and deployment. Its factories have been running below capacity for several quarters and will likely continue doing so through 2022. In addition, supply chain challenges have limited the EV maker’s energy storage deployment growth.

SEC Investigation Could Be a Concern

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk violated insider trading rules when they sold company shares late last year. The EV manufacturer saw the price of its shares slump after its board member Kimbal sold 88,500 Tesla shares worth nearly $109 million in November 2021. While the SEC and TSLA declined to comment on this matter, Musk's battle with the SEC could weigh heavily on its stock price.

Mixed Financials

TSLA’s total revenue rose 65% year-over-year to $17.7 billion in the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its automotive gross margin grew 648 basis points year-over-year to 30.6%. Furthermore,  its adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 23.1%, up 586 basis points from the prior-year period. However, the company’s cash and cash equivalents declined 84.9% year-over-year to $2.52 million.

Its 25.3% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 28.3% lower than the 35.6% industry average. Also, TSLA’s 0.9% asset turnover ratio is 9.7% lower than the1.04%  industry average.

Premium Valuation

TSLA’s 76.26x forward non-GAAP P/E is 475.3% higher than the 13.25x industry average. Its 9.56x forward EV/Sales is 693.7% higher than the 1.20x industry average. And in terms of forward Price/Sales, TSLA is currently trading at 10.12x, which is 908.6% higher than the industry average of 1.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

TSLA has an overall C rating, which translates to Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. TSLA has a D grade for Stability. The stock’s relatively high beta of 2.01 is in sync with this grade.

Furthermore,  the company has a D grade for Value. Its higher-than-industry P/E ratio is consistent with the grade.

In addition to the grades we’ve highlighted, one can check additional TSLA ratings for Momentum, Growth, Quality, and Sentiment here . TSLA is ranked #28 of 68 stocks in the F-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Click here to check out our Automotive Industry Report for 2022

Bottom Line

With deliveries up 87% last year, TSLA achieved stellar profitability and revenue growth in the fourth quarter. However, its expensive valuation and uncertainty surrounding supply chain impact on its production capacity could limit its growth prospects. Furthermore, an ongoing SEC probe into the company leader’s CEO and his brother could make matters worse. So, we think investors should wait for TSLA’s  prospects to improve before investing in the stock.

How Does Tesla, Inc. Holdings (TSLA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While TSLA has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might want to consider taking a look at its industry peers, Daimler AG ( DDAIF ), Isuzu Motors Limited ( ISUZY ), and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ( BMWYY ), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating .

TSLA shares rose $3.83 (+0.47%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, TSLA has declined -23.36%, versus a -7.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFKAN_0eRDo1FB00

Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization.

More...

The post Is Tesla a Buy Under $810? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Under $120 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Intel's prowess in the client CPU market and rising focus on foundry business can help revitalize the company. Cloudflare's competitive position in edge computing and cybersecurity coupled with impressive financials may restore its flagging share prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

The Station: Tier buys Spin, Waymo gets to charge for robotaxi and Tesla needs a Tim Cook

Your usual host, Kirsten Korosec, is out, so I’ll be taking over this week. Let’s get to it. First thing’s first. Russia invaded Ukraine last week, which, in addition to being a human rights tragedy, is going to affect industries far and wide as supply chains become even further disrupted than they were before war broke out. We’re keeping a tally of all the automakers pulling out their operations from the region or halting vehicle exports to Russia. Stay informed and follow the latest.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kimbal Musk
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Hotter Buys Than Tesla and Bitcoin This Year

Jushi Holdings is a fast-growing pot stock that is cheap compared to larger multistate operators. American Express may be a key recovery stock to own this year as travel and entertainment spending bounce back. Both stocks are outperforming the market this year and may continue to do so. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Getting Upgrades

With the S&P 500 index currently down 10% from its all time high and struggling to get its mojo back, it can be a scary time for investors trying to pick new stocks. Aside from sitting on your hands and waiting for the volatility to subside, one of the better and more reliable ways to filter out the junk from the quality is by looking at recently upgraded stocks. These are companies that the major sell-side firms think are currently under-valued and that offer some tempting upside.
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

Investment manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell stocks as volatility rules the equity market. In recent days she had been unloading the stock of data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. And on Friday she sold the last holdings of Palantir in three Ark exchange-traded funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Ark left minuscule Palantir positions in its other three funds after Friday’s selling.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daimler Ag#Industry Average#Ev#Tsla#Sec
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in March

The CarGurus marketplace helps buyers find the car they want at the best price. With a move into wholesale, CarGurus is providing more value for car dealers. The company is guiding for triple-digit revenue growth in the first quarter, and the stock is not expensive. You’re reading a free article...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

7 Hot Foreign Stocks to Buy Now Despite Global Volatility

U.S. markets may look volatile these days, but plenty of investment opportunities are still available for savvy investors, particularly in foreign stocks. With U.S. markets under considerable stress, it may be a great time to look outside our borders to research robust international shares. Foreign stocks enhance portfolio diversification and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Entrepreneur

5 Top-Rated Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy Immediately

Growing Western sanctions on Russia could cause further industrial supply disruptions. In addition, crude oil prices have been skyrocketing. Therefore, many analysts are forecasting the emergence of a recessionary environment. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on defensive stocks Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Ambev (ABEV), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), and Petco Health (WOOF). These names have Strong Buy or Buy recommendations in our proprietary rating system.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy