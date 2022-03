Crystal McCullough is CFO of The Spearhead Group, Principal Legal Officer, Mediator, Business Management Advisor and Speaker. Generational wealth is often a pearl-clutching topic in many communities and, as a result, is a topic many people shy away from discussing. The change has to begin within the home, starting with communication among family members about intentions and future plans. Often, people are so busy with their daily lives they do not stop to plan for the future or ensure their children have a future set up for them. Below, I will outline tips on how to prepare your family to build generational wealth, and in future articles, I will discuss how to pass down the generational wealth you have created.

