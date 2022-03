The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays a vital role in the region, helping to rescue and provide rehabilitation to many different kinds of animals on a daily basis. On February 28, the team assisted in the rescue of four adorable baby fox squirrels that had fallen approximately 20-feet from their nest in a tree to the ground. The nest was accidentally knocked down by tree trimmers working in the area of the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Shields Street in Fort Collins.

