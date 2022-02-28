ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Considerations for Treatment Decision Making for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

By Eric Jonasch, MD
onclive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Jonasch, MD: So, Dr Bhatia, what factors do you take into consideration when choosing amongst the available treatment options? Do you look at patient age, comorbidities, prognostic features, or other factors that you use when you choose one of these regimens?. Sumeet Bhatia, MD: For any patient who...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
biospace.com

BioNTech and Medigene Link Up for Solid Tumor T-Cell Treatments

BioNTech and Medigene announced a global agreement to develop T-cell immunotherapies against cancer. The three-year collaboration will focus on multiple solid tumor targets. Medigene, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, will receive an upfront payment of EUR 26 million, followed by research funding throughout the collaboration and possible milestone payments “up to a triple-digit million EUR amount” for sales on products developed as a result of the collaboration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence to predict treatment success from early CT scans

Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize the field of radiology as a tool to improve disease detection, diagnosis, and clinical care. The technology has the potential to assist clinicians by uncovering hidden information within imaging scans invisible to even the well-trained eye. In a paper published in JAMA Oncology, Columbia...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Clear Cell#Imdc#Tempus Labs Inc
Nature.com

Circ-AFAP1 promote clear cell renal cell carcinoma growth and angiogenesis by the Circ-AFAP1/miR-374b-3p/VEGFA signaling axis

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is one of the most common urogenital tumors with high mortality. Circular RNA (circRNA), as an emerging endogenous RNA, has been proved to play a crucial role in the clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) progression. In this study, we obtained circAFAP1 upregulated in ccRCC by high-sequencing and verified by qRT-PCR in several renal cancer cell lines. In situ hybridization (ISH) assays and Kaplan"“Meier plot showed a higher level of circAFAP1 was linked to shorter overall survival. Moreover, CCK8, colony formation, and EdU experiments showed circAFAP1 promoted ccRCC growth while tube formation displayed circAFAP1 contributed to ccRCC angiogenesis. We predicted the downstream miR-374b-3p and VEGFA by bioinformatic analysis and validated further by qRT-PCR, RNA pull-down, RIP, and dual-luciferase. Downregulation miR-374b-3p or overexpression VEGFA could restore proliferation, vascular formation after circAFAP1 silencing. Consistently with the results in vitro, silencing circAFAP1 suppressed ccRCC growth in vivo. In conclusion, the circAFAP1/miR-374b-3p/VEGFA axis played a critical role in the progression and development of ccRCC which might be novel biological marks and therapeutical targets.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
technologynetworks.com

Cancer-Driving Protein May Play a Key Part in Lung Cancer Development

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. and the No. 1 cause of cancer-related death. Despite considerable progress in treatment options, most lung cancer patients have extremely poor outcomes with an average five-year survival rate of 21.7%. To help identify new drug targets for this patient population, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve their understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind lung cancer. In a new article published in Nature Communications, the laboratory of Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., in collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine and MD Anderson Cancer Center, shows how the protein ΔNp63 contributes to disease development through the regulation of stem cells and crucial elements known as enhancers, which regulate genes that control cell identity.
CANCER
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Trick for Old Drug: Protecting Against COVID-19 Lung Damage and Blood Clots

An FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs, according to a preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
CANCER
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Researchers identify potential cause, treatment for long COVID-19

Recent studies have identified changes to a nerve that may explain why some people suffer from long COVID-19, while separate findings may point to a potential treatment option. The vagus nerve may play a role in why some people suffer from long COVID-19, according to a small study set to...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy