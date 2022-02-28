ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Property Sales Doubled Last Year

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of smaller commercial properties — defined as those valued at between $5 million to...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Wynn finds an ace in $1.7 bln property sale

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN.O) boss Craig Billings has been dealt a tough hand. Covid-19 is slamming its business in Macau, and new ventures read more need cash. Net debt is already at $9.4 billion, more than 16 times 2021 EBITDA. So selling its Encore Boston Harbour property to raise funds and becoming a tenant makes sense.
GAMBLING
VISTA.Today

Local Investment Properties Sold Record Numbers Last Year; Specific ZIP Codes Proved Lucrative

Investors showed great interest in specific ZIP Codes in Chester County.Image via Alena Darmel at Pexels. Investment properties sold at record levels nationwide and in the Philadelphia metro area last year, with some areas in Chester County seeing more interest than others. Kevin Schaul and Jonathan O’Connell reported on the shopping trend for The Washington Post.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Winter chill hits UK property market after house sales last month FELL by 10 PERCENT compared to January 2021 as nervous sellers avoid putting homes up for sale 'fearful they won't be able to buy themselves'

House sales in January dropped by around 10% compared to the same time last year, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Across the UK, an estimated 106,990 transactions took place, which was 10.6% lower than in January 2021 but 5.1% higher than December 2021. A temporary stamp...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

The Sale of $100 Million Homes Spiked by 300% in 2021. Here’s What That Means for Luxury Real Estate.

Click here to read the full article. Want to understand what it truly takes to be considered wealthy in America today? Look no further than the rise of the $100 million house: Recently released sales data reveals that at least eight such deals closed last year, a 300 percent increase over 2020. With each closing, those ultra-estates are helping to reshape the definition of wealth, per Mauricio Umansky, the Beverly Hills, CA-based founder and CEO of luxe property broker, The Agency. “The fact these mega deals exist, it’s such a phenomenon,” he tells Robb Report, “Ultra high net worth individuals...
REAL ESTATE
Cleveland Scene

Study: Cleveland Tops List of Cities Where Property Prices Have Most Outpaced Local Wages in Last Five Years

According to research from Online Mortgage Advisor, Cleveland has seen the worst change in property affordability of any city in the U.S. over the last five years. Comparing the difference in square feet that a Clevelander making the average net salary can afford in 2021 compared to 2017, the research found residents can "afford 63 square feet less" on an average salary, the biggest decrease in the country. The study also found Cleveland ranked 7th worst for changes in rental affordability, with the average city resident spending 32% of their salary on rent in 2021 compared ot 28% in 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
