Small Property Sales Doubled Last Year

Click here to read the full article. Want to understand what it truly takes to be considered wealthy in America today? Look no further than the rise of the $100 million house: Recently released sales data reveals that at least eight such deals closed last year, a 300 percent increase over 2020. With each closing, those ultra-estates are helping to reshape the definition of wealth, per Mauricio Umansky, the Beverly Hills, CA-based founder and CEO of luxe property broker, The Agency. “The fact these mega deals exist, it’s such a phenomenon,” he tells Robb Report, “Ultra high net worth individuals...
Comments / 0