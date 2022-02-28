Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Rocks Big Battery Life And Performance Gains

Consume less power while you work when you use the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop. Equipped with low-power display configurations and Eyesafe low blue light options, you’ll charge it less frequently. Furthermore, it combines a communications bar with a 5-megapixel camera with AI-based auto framing for high-quality video calls. Plus, the triple-array microphones provide intelligent noise suppression during important calls. Moreover, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s features a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor that features major user experience improvements. This includes smarter human presence detection for added security, privacy, and power-saving benefits. Additionally, this laptop has all the tools to accommodate a busy workload such as Lenovo Services for optimized planning, management, support, and configuration. Finally, it’s equipped with advanced hardware and software and chip-to-cloud protection of user identity and data.
