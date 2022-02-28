ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Rocks Big Battery Life And Performance Gains

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo is making a splash at Mobile World Congress with a bevy announcements, one of the more interesting of which is the ThinkPad X13s. What makes this ThinkPad stand out from all the rest? Developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft, this is the world's first laptop powered by the Snapdragon...

hothardware.com

