Case Presentation: A 61-Year-Old Man with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

The treatment of advanced and metastatic kidney cancer has entered a golden era with the addition of more therapeutic options, improved survival and new targeted therapies. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors, mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors and immune checkpoint blockade have all been shown to be promising strategies in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). However, little is known about the best therapeutic approach for individual patients with RCC and how to combat therapeutic resistance. Cancers, including RCC, rely on sustained replicative potential. The cyclin-dependent kinases CDK4 and CDK6 are involved in cell-cycle regulation with additional roles in metabolism, immunogenicity and antitumour immune response. Inhibitors of CDK4 and CDK6 are now commonly used as approved and investigative treatments in breast cancer, as well as several other tumours. Furthermore, CDK4/6 inhibitors have been shown to work synergistically with other kinase inhibitors, including mTOR inhibitors, as well as with immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical cancer models. The effect of CDK4/6 inhibitors in kidney cancer is relatively understudied compared with other cancers, but the preclinical studies available are promising. Collectively, growing evidence suggests that targeting CDK4 and CDK6 in kidney cancer, alone and in combination with current therapeutics including mTOR and immune checkpoint inhibitors, might have therapeutic benefit and should be further explored.
Comments / 0