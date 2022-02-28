Case Presentation: A 61-Year-Old Man with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

The aim of this study is to demonstrate the feasibility of a commercially available Auto-Planning module for the radiation therapy treatment planning for locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). 22 patients with locally advanced NPC were included in this study. For each patient, volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) plans were generated both manually by an experienced physicist and automatically by the Auto-Planning module. The dose distribution, dosimetric parameters, monitor units and planning time were compared between automatic plans (APs) and manual plans (MPs). Meanwhile, the overall stage of disease was factored into the evaluation. The target dose coverage of APs was comparable to that of MPs. For the organs at risk (OARs) except spinal cord, the dose parameters of APs were superior to that of MPs. The Dmax and V50 of brainstem were statistically lower by 1.0Â Gy and 1.32% respectively, while the Dmax of optic nerves and chiasm were also lower in the APs (p"‰<"‰0.05). The APs provided a similar or superior quality to MPs in most cases, except for several patients with stage IV disease. The dose differences for most OARs were similar between the two types of plans regardless of stage while the APs provided better brainstem sparing for patients with stage III and improved the sparing of the parotid glands for stage IV patients. The total monitor units and planning time were significantly reduced in the APs. Auto-Planning is feasible for the VMAT treatment planning for locally advanced NPC.

SCIENCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO