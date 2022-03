In the past two years since he stepped foot in the Octagon, Jon Jones has made more headlines for his antics outside the cage. On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013. Following the ceremony, “Bones” had a little too much to drink and found himself under arrest in the early hours of Sept. 25.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO