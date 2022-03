It's an absolute crime what's happened to the 3-on-3 overtime in the NHL. Gone are the days of the back-and-forth, chicken-with-your-head-cut-off style of play that made 3-on-3 so electric in its infancy. It's now become a puck possession battle, with each team trying their hardest to not give up a backbreaking 2-on-0 the other way. It's hard to blame them, but it's made for boring product that leads to the mind-numbingly awful shootout.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO