Sony Will Cease Service for the Last PS3 Model in Japan

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO