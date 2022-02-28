ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony Will Cease Service for the Last PS3 Model in Japan

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official PS3 repair service will soon be a thing of the past in Japan. Sony Interactive Entertainment will cease accepting after-sales services for the last available PlayStation 3 CECH-4300 models. It will also stop repairing any peripheral accessories related to the console. The company made this announcement through its...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Sony Are Literally Giving Away PS5s, But Only If You Can Find These Codes

More than a few fans hoping to get their hands on Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, have only come away with disappointment. Global computer chip shortages have left demand far outweighing what Sony can supply. This in turn has lead Sony to lower its expectation for how many units it would be able to produce and sell within a financial year by 3million.
VIDEO GAMES
KXAN

Amazon may restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret it’s hard to get your hands on electronics right now. Gaming consoles are remarkably rare due to both huge demand and massive manufacturing and supply chain difficulties. Nonetheless, rumor has it an Amazon restock could be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Ps3#Video Game#Sony Will Cease Service#Ps3 Repair#Japanese#Playstation Vita#Cech 4300
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
ComicBook

PS5 Sales Almost Twice as Strong as Xbox Series X, According to Analyst

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware released at the tail-end of 2020, kicking off the latest console era. While the two systems remain difficult to obtain, both of them have sold quite a few units over the last 15 months. Official sales numbers for the Xbox Series X platform have not been released, but Sony revealed that the PS5 shipped 17.3 million units in 2021. Ampere research director Piers Harding-Rolls estimates that 17.1 million of those units have been sold, and that the number is quite a bit better than the combined total for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Game, Very and Asda – how to get the best deal

Update: Xbox series X bundles are still available at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Sony’s Treat Codes contest: Enter to win a free PS5 with these codes

Finding a PS5 in the wild is virtually impossible. Fifteen months after launch, the console is still sold out everywhere, with scalpers asking for upwards of $800. There’s no telling when Sony will be able to meet demand, but in the meantime, the company is hosting a contest which will give participants an opportunity to win a free PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
digitalspy.com

The best Gran Turismo 7 pre-order deals on PS5 and PS4

Sony's long-running racing simulator is back with a brand-new next-gen iteration of the franchise with Gran Turismo 7, releasing exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. The racer boasts over 420 cars at launch, which can be acquired in the game's Brand Central store and the...
VIDEO GAMES
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
GAMINGbible

Sony Quietly Pulls The Plug On The PlayStation 3 For Good, Here's Why

Sherlock Holmes style gaming detectives might have been able to link together the red strings of conspiracy for a while now. When the PlayStation 5 was first promised we were hopefully told that the console would support Sony's long legacy of great games. However, like many promises before it, it launched unfulfilled, only capable of playing PS4 titles.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

iQoo 9 SE 5G is up for pre-order on Amazon in India

Vivo recently launched three new phones under its sub-brand iQoo in India. The iQoo 9 series consists of the stock variant iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro and the iQoo 9 SE. While the iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro are already available to purchase, the iQoo 9 SE is now up for pre-order.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with several discounts on Apple and Nintendo products. First up, we have Apple’s M1 MacBook Air that is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 256GB storage option, meaning that you can get the Gold or Silver model for $949. If you want more storage space, you can also go for the 512GB storage model that is currently selling for $1,050 on its Space Gray and Gold color options, as they will receive up to $150 savings at checkout. Either way, you will get a new and light laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation MacBook Air while using way less power. This also means that you will get amazing all-day battery life as you will get up to 18 hours of power under normal circumstances.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy