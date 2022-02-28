Sony Will Cease Service for the Last PS3 Model in Japan

We start today’s deals with several discounts on Apple and Nintendo products. First up, we have Apple’s M1 MacBook Air that is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 256GB storage option, meaning that you can get the Gold or Silver model for $949. If you want more storage space, you can also go for the 512GB storage model that is currently selling for $1,050 on its Space Gray and Gold color options, as they will receive up to $150 savings at checkout. Either way, you will get a new and light laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation MacBook Air while using way less power. This also means that you will get amazing all-day battery life as you will get up to 18 hours of power under normal circumstances.
