Podcast featuring Dr. Aikyna Finch, Faculty Training Developer, Center for Teaching & Learning and. Many people feel they just don’t have enough time to get everything done. In this episode, APU’s Dr. Aikyna Finch talks to author and business coach Dr. Ali Griffith about ways to be more strategic with your time to increase productivity. Learn why it’s so important to evaluate what system you currently use to manage time and consider other tools and strategies to help boost productivity. Also learn tips like attaching feelings and rewards to tasks to increase motivation and generate a sense of completion that drives greater productivity.

