On the defensive. NBA star Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl, are speaking out as their family is being targeted by threats. Earl, 33, took to Twitter on Monday, March 7, telling her followers that she’s “being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games.” The former UCLA athlete claimed that trolls have been sending “obscenity’s [sic] and death wishes for me and my family” because they’re unhappy with how the Los Angeles Lakers player, also 33, has been performing in his games.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO