Driver killed when car, train collide in North Carolina

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A driver was killed when a car collided with a train passing through Davidson County on Saturday night, officials said.

Amtrak said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in Thomasville, the News & Record reported.

A Ford Focus was traveling south on Turner Street and turned right at a railroad crossing when it was struck by the Amtrak train traveling between 65 and 70 mph, officials said.

The car was obstructing the tracks, Amtrak said, but it’s not known whether the crash happened as the car crossed the tracks or if it stopped.

Officials have not said if anyone else was in the car at the time.

Amtrak said 57 passengers were on the train headed from Charlotte to Raleigh at the time of the crash. No one on board was hurt.