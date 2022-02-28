Itron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) _ Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $58.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $485.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $81.3 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

