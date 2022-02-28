ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) _ Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $58.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $485.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $81.3 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

Benzinga

Cara Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. "Cara Therapeutics made excellent progress in 2021 executing on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Forma Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $-1.06 versus an estimate of $-0.96. Revenue was down $0.00 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Krystal Biotech Q4 Earnings

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Krystal Biotech missed estimated earnings by 28.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Q4 Earnings

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hydrofarm Holdings Group missed estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $22.97 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cara Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cara Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 21.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $111.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

WW International: Q4 Earnings Insights

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WW International missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $47.64 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salesforce.com beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $1.51 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Nordstrom, Dycom rise; Abercrombie & Fitch, First Solar fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Dycom Industries Inc., up $6.46 to $90.60. The provider of specialty contracting services reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings. Ross Stores Inc., up $5.45 to $95. The discount retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Builders FirstSource's Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 83% year-on-year, to $4.63 billion, beating the consensus of $4.29 billion. The company attributed the sales growth to the merger with BMC, double-digit organic growth, and commodity inflation. Net sales rose 23.7% compared to the combined pro forma prior-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

