Energy analysts say the Texas oil and gas industry is likely to reap a temporary windfall from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel on Thursday after the invasion. Russia is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world, so disruption of its supply to the global market could benefit Texas producers, along with higher prices. If Russia reduces or cuts off its natural gas exports to Europe, Texas producers can fill the gap. The state's primary natural gas export terminals are in Freeport and Corpus Christi.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO