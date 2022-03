The world's first Kmart opened on March 1st, 1962 in Garden City, Michigan. Well, I guess you learn something new every day. The world was first introduced to the infamous Kmart right here in Michigan in 1962. Now just to clarify, the first actual "Kmart" store was known by a co-founder as a "bantam" Kmart and opened in January of 1962. That particular store was meant to be something different until late in the planning stages. The Garden City, Michigan location was the company's first ground-up full-size Kmart and boasted 80,000 square feet in space.

GARDEN CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO