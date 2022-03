The at-work nap room is a perk of some forward-thinking companies, but is napping a good idea?. The 3 p.m. slump: It happens to everyone at some point. You're at work, post-lunch, it's warm and you're feeling drowsy. But you've still got a few hours to go before you can log out and head home. Many people reach for a cup of coffee or an energy drink when such feelings set in. But it could be that a brief nap would be a better intervention to help you power through the afternoon productively.

