The Sony A95K is the world’s first TV to be built using all-new QD-OLED display technology. Until now, the hype I’ve contributed around this TV has been based largely on brief glimpses of QD-OLED tech at CES 2022, details contained in a scientific white paper, and a handful of interviews I conducted on the topic. It’s been my prediction that QD-OLED technology alone is so next-level that it will change the TV game in 2022. Knowing that Sony has built a TV around this tech has given me enough confidence to predict the A95K will be one of the highest-performing TVs of the year, if not the hottest TV of 2022.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO