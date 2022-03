Nebraska men’s basketball had been here before. 59 days ago, to be exact. On Jan. 2, the Huskers were presented with a prime opportunity to close out a home victory against then-No. 13 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers trailed for over 30 minutes in that matchup with the Buckeyes before a late-game push, which culminated in a 72-67 Nebraska lead with 36 seconds remaining.

