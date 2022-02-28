ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Qualcomm expects its first Wi-Fi 7 products to ship later this year

By Jackson Chen
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWi-Fi 7 may be here a lot sooner than we originally thought. Qualcomm says it expects to have the first Wi-Fi 7 product, its FastConnect 7800 chips, available in commercial products in the second half of 2022. Many of us are still trying to catch up to the current...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth?

What Is Wi-Fi? Wi-Fi is a wireless technology that is essentially a middle-man in allowing you to connect devices like your smartphone, laptop, and printer to the internet. The key aspect of Wi-Fi is that it is wireless; you don't need a cable to obtain an internet connection. However, Wi-Fi...
ELECTRONICS
epicstream.com

iPhone SE 3 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features & Design: Is It More Powerful Than iPhone 14, Google Pixel 5a And Pixel 6? New Apple Budget Smartphone To Reportedly Come With 5G Connectivity And A15 Bionic Chip

Here is everything we know so far about the iPhone SE 3. Twenty-twenty two is going to be another big year for Apple as it is set to release its new line of gadgets a few months from now, including the iPhone SE 3. Reports have it that the imminent new budget Apple smartphone would be an improved version of its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2020.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

All the best new smartphones from MWC 2022

Wondering which companies have released new smartphones during Mobile World Congress 2022? Due to several launches happening just before the show itself, it has been difficult to keep track, so we’ve collected the best of them here. Oppo Find X5 Pro. Announced a few days before the start of...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Design#Mediatek#Mobile Compute#Input#Ar
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Gear Patrol

5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

It was a short yet eventful week in the gadget world. Sony gave us a first-look of its upcoming new virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR 2. Spotify announced that any Premium subscriber could buy its sleek dashboard accessory (for the cool price of $90). And a host new MagSafe accessories were rolled out to new iPhone owners.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Frontier brings 2-gigabit fiber plan to its Wi-Fi network

Frontier Communications is bringing faster home broadband speeds to all customers in its service area. In a bid to compete against rivals, including AT&T with its recent hyper-gigabit service plans, Frontier is now deploying a new symmetrical 2Gbps fiber service. Frontier notes that it is the first major internet service...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Connect to Wi-Fi on a Windows Device

You're trying to connect your Windows PC to Wi-Fi, but your device keeps failing you. How do you tackle this issue and finally get connected to the internet?. In this article, we’ll show you how to connect your device to Wi-Fi via the Control Panel, Taskbar, system settings, and the Command Prompt.
COMPUTERS
KEYT

Apple sets date for first product launch of the year

Apple is gearing up for its first big product event of the year. The company announced Wednesday it will host a virtual event, with the tagline “Peek Performance,” on March 8. Apple is rumored to be unveiling a series of new MacBooks and iMacs featuring the second iteration of its powerful in-house processor, as well as a 5G version of its more-affordable iPhone SE smartphone and an updated iPad Air.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

LG consolidates its position in 5G vehicle connectivity market

LG Electronics has said that it has inked a deal on 5G vehicle connectivity with an European carmaker as the South Korean company seeks to expand its reach in the rapidly-growing self-driving and connected vehicle markets. The company said that it has secured orders to supply 5G telematics components to...
BUSINESS
geardiary

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Computer Platform Will First Appear in the New Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1

Qualcomm announced their new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 computer platform at the Snapdragon Summit in December. PCs with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 computer platform promise to be always on and always connected, so their users can work anywhere without sacrificing productivity, connectivity, collaboration, or security. The first computer to employ this new technology is Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X13s Gen 1!
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

MediaTek is coming for Qualcomm's smartphone crown

MediaTek has announced two new premium chipsets designed for flagship 5G mobile devices: the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100. Launched at MWC 2022, the new SoCs add an additional tier to the company’s existing portfolio, filling a performance gap between the recently launched Dimensity 9000 and the less performant Dimensity 1300.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

MediaTek might have overtaken Qualcomm in US Android marketshare

MediaTek might have just beaten out Qualcomm to claim the biggest market share of any chipmaker for Android phones in the United States — at least, according to one analyst group. According to IDC’s quarterly mobile phone sales tracker, as of Q4 2021 MediaTek chips account for 48.1 percent...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Fixed Wireless Access Is ‘First Killer 5G Application’

Fixed wireless access (FWA), the technology that enables 5G home internet, was among the stars in the Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13), as it was featured in commercials during the big game by both T-Mobile and Verizon. Available in select areas, FWA delivers internet access with the speed of broadband...
TECHNOLOGY
KRQE News 13

TP Link mesh Wi-Fi system vs. Eero mesh Wi-Fi system

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A single router doesn’t always have the range to let every device in a building make the most of a high-speed internet connection. If you have a large house or thick walls, it’s worth considering a Wi-Fi mesh system to ensure that no matter where in the building you are, you get the highest speeds and lowest latency possible.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy