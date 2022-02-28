ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Xylitol as a Hydrophilization Moiety for a Biocatalytically Synthesized Ibuprofen Prodrug.

 5 days ago

Biocatalyzed synthesis can be exploited to produce high-value products, such as prodrugs. The replacement of chemical approaches with biocatalytic processes is advantageous in terms of environmental prevention, embracing the principles of green chemistry. In this work, we propose the covalent attachment of xylitol to ibuprofen to produce an IBU-xylitol ester prodrug....

