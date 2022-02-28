ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European renewable energy shares surge

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
European renewable plays surged on Monday, advancing in a retreating market as fossil fuel price jumped. "Policy changes in Germany and the spike in natural gas prices following recent events could now lead to a step change in how Europe, especially Germany, accelerates renewable energy plans that are currently behind schedule in many countries," said analysts at Citi. Vestas Wind Systems shares jumped 15%

and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energies

rose 13%.

