INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is in serious but stable condition after being shot in Fountain Square on Sunday night and the suspect is in serious condition. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a traffic accident in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, south of Southeastern Avenue near Prospect and Shelby streets in Fountain Square. It came shortly after a call of a person with the same description exposing himself in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO