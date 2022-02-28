ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

First Bancorp initiated with outperform rating at Raymond James

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eRDeCVp00

First Bancorp

FBNC,

-0.91%

drew an outperform rating and a price target of $49 a share as Raymond James initiated coverage of the regional bank on Monday. Analyst Daniel Tamayo said the stock is trading at a discount to its peers based on its price-to-earnings ratio. "We believe shares have underperformed peers recently due to a lack of asset sensitivity as well as near-term headwinds from fee income (interchange) and regulatory expense growth due to crossing $10 billion," Tamayo said. "However, the bank will quickly grow into its expense base, and we are bullish on management's ability to maintain strong profitability." Shares of First Bancorp are down 2% so far in 2022, compared to a gain of 0.1% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF

XLF,

-2.35%

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Bancorp Fbnc
Seekingalpha.com

Fastly stock rises as Raymond James upgrades on 'overreaction'

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose on Friday morning after investment firm Raymond James upgraded the stock, noting shares overreacted to recently issued 2022 revenue guidance provided by management. Analyst Frank Louthan raised his rating to strong buy from outperform, noting that the recent decline in shares is likely due to revenue...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Intel upgraded at Raymond James as downside risk baked into the stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Raymond James upgraded the stock on valuation, following a 30% decline since the firm downgraded the semiconductor giant in early 2021. Analyst Christopher Caso raised his rating to market perform from underperform, noting that even though Intel management has...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 275-point drop led by losses in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 274 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $3.97, or 2.7%, while those of Goldman Sachs are down $9.17, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 87-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble (PG) Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.
DETROIT, MI
Seekingalpha.com

MongoDB gets new outperform rating at RBC, firm sees 28% upside

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as RBC Capital Markets started coverage on the database company, noting that the recent pull-back in shares provides a "unique opportunity." Analyst Rishi Jaluria started coverage with an outperform rating and a $505 price target, implying some 28% upside, noting...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

106K+
Followers
22K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy