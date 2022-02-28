ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupperware announces $75 mln accelerated share buyback

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Tupperware Brands Corp.

TUP,

+9.11%

said Monday it has entered an accelerated share buyback program with Wells Fargo to repurchase an aggregate $75 million of its own stock. The sum is equal to about 4.6 million shares, based on Friday's close price. The maker of food storage containers said it will finance the deal using cash on hand and borrowings from a revolving credit facilities. The move is part of an existing $250 million share buyback authorization that the board approved last year. Tupperware posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings last week as it was hurt by supply chain issues, particularly in Asia and Europe. Shares were up 2% premarket but have fallen 46% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.52%

has gained 15%.

CNBC

StanChart raises goals, to start buyback as full year profit doubles

Standard Chartered raised its core profitability goals and promised shareholders extra payouts on Thursday, despite full year profit undershooting expectations, as it banks on inflation-battling rate hikes worldwide to boost lending. CEO Bill Winters, who repaired StanChart's balance sheet and slashed thousands of jobs after he took charge in 2015,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Chevron doubles stock repurchase plans to up to $10 billion per year

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX, +3.04% rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after the oil giant doubled its guidance for per-year share repurchases and raised its target for return on capital employed. At the company's investor meeting, the company said it now expects to buy back $5 billion to $10 billion worth of stock per year, up from its previous guidance of $3 billion to $5 billion. That buybacks could represent 1.8% to 3.6% of Chevron's market capitalization of $280.45 billion as of Monday's close. And the company now targets a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 at with Brent crude at $60 a barrel, and 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operating cash flow per share by 2026. Chevron also affirmed its targets to lower carbon intensity of operations and grow new energy businesses. "We're aiming to grow cash flow and return more of it to shareholders, leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth. The stock has run up 28.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

