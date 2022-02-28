Prognostic value of computed tomographic findings in acute respiratory distress syndrome and the response to prone positioning.

This study examined whether the systemic inflammatory response present in the early phase of the postoperative state correlates with long-term outcomes and to identify markers in patients with stage II/III gastric cancer. 444 consecutive patients who underwent radical gastrectomy for stage II/III gastric cancer were retrospectively reviewed. We evaluated maximum serum C-reactive protein (CRPmax) and white blood cell count (WBCmax), defined as the maximum serum CRP level and maximum WBC count during the interval from surgery until discharge, as systemic inflammation markers. In univariate analyses, CRPmax, WBCmax and infectious complications were significantly associated with both overall survival (OS) (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.011, respectively) and relapse-free survival (RFS) (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.001 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). Multivariate analysis revealed that high-CRPmax (>"‰9.2Â mg/dL) was an independent prognostic factor for OS (hazard ratio (HR) 1.68, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.19"“2.36, p"‰="‰0.003) and RFS (HR 1.56, 95% CI 1.12"“2.18, p"‰="‰0.009), while WBCmax and infectious complications were not. CRPmax, which reflects the magnitude of systemic inflammation induced by surgical stress and postoperative complications in the early phase after surgery, may be a promising prognostic indicator in patients with stage II/III gastric cancer who undergo curative resection.
