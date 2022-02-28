ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prognostic value of computed tomographic findings in acute respiratory distress syndrome and the response to prone positioning.

Prone positioning enables the redistribution of lung weight, leading to the improvement of gas exchange and respiratory mechanics. We aimed to evaluate whether the initial findings of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on computed tomography (CT) are associated with the subsequent response to prone positioning in terms of oxygenation and 60-day...

