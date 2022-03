Julia Armfield has an unconventional attitude to romance. “Horror is the most romantic genre,” the author says when we speak over Zoom, a few days before Valentine’s Day. She tilts her head, as if it’s obvious. “In some ways, I think the two things are synonymous.”The 31-year-old Londoner has just published her debut novel, Our Wives Under the Sea. Her first book, 2019’s salt slow, is an eerie, sexy collection of short stories that injects the mythic and monstrous into mundanity, with unsettling flashes of winged women and stone lovers. One of its stories, “The Great Awake”, in which sleep...

