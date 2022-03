I can count on zero fingers the number of times my father consulted me about where we vacationed or what was on our itinerary. When I was a child, he was in charge of travel; my mother, younger sister and I were simply along for the ride. Though we journeyed to some amazing destinations – including South Pacific islands, the Azores, Amazon rainforests and the Caribbean – the activities were Dad-centric, which meant fishing was always on the itinerary. Great for Dad, not so much for the rest of us, who had no interest in spending our days at sea pursuing marlin or learning the intricacies of fly-fishing.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO