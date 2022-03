Norwich will try to put recent disappointments behind them and spring an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.Victories over Everton and Watford in mid-January sparked hope of Premier League survival, before fellow top-flight side Wolves were beaten in the FA Cup fourth round the following week but since then, little has gone right for the Canaries.Understandable defeats to title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool were followed by a crushing 2-0 loss to Southampton last Friday, a lifeless display ensuring they not only left the south coast empty handed...

