Antenna Scientists – Magicians in the Era of Wireless Connectivity

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresentation Title: Antenna Scientists – Magicians in the Era of Wireless Connectivity. Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves, City University of Hong Kong. Date: 17 March 2022 (Thursday) Time: 1500 to 1630, HKT. Venue: Online via Zoom. Registration here....

Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
Santa Clarita Radio

Novawave Antenna Reviews: Must Get This Novawave Free TV Antenna?

Novawave allows the opportunity for people to connect to their favourite TV shows, sporting events, and local news, depending on their location. Users can access this wealth of television programs at no cost within the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Without the technical expertise required, the Novawave antenna can...
CNET

Nomad Internet Review: Stay Connected With a Wireless, Cellular Setup

Nomad Internet launched as an internet service provider in 2017 to help bridge the digital divide by connecting rural community members and people on the go -- everyone from farmers and remote workers who travel regularly for business to those in the recreational vehicle lifestyle. To accomplish this, Nomad Internet uses 4G LTE mobile networks from major carriers to bring internet connectivity to its customers.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
NewsBreak
China
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
Gadget Flow

Next Day Solar Adventurer 21W waterproof solar panel provides unlimited free green power

Enjoy adventuring with the Next Day Solar Adventurer 21W waterproof solar panel. Giving you access to unlimited free green power whenever you need it, it can handle the wet and mud. It has a rugged, weatherproof body and solar panels as well as wipeable surfaces and a waterproof coating. Moreover, it also comes with a waterproof bag for safe storage. With a thin and super lightweight construction, it outputs 2.4A at 5V and weighs fewer than 600g. And it charges all your devices with a simple plug-and-play design via USB or AC power. Its 2 carabiners keep things in place, and the Micro USB cable makes connectivity a breeze. Overall, this monocrystalline laminated solar panel has an IP67 waterproof rating, though it cannot be fully submerged. Finally, its foldable design makes it easy to travel with. Don’t have to take power from the grid anywhere you go.
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
electrek.co

These unique two-bladed floating wind turbines will be deployed by 2024

Petrofac, a London-headquartered global company that designs, builds, and operates energy facilities, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Amsterdam-based Seawind Ocean Technology to deploy the latter’s two-bladed floating wind turbines. Two-bladed floating wind turbines. Seawind has developed two-bladed floating wind turbines integrated with a concrete floating structure that...
Telegraph

Smart meters threaten to interfere with nuclear missile warning system

Nuclear missile early warning systems are at risk of interference from the roll out of smart meters, forcing energy bosses to halt installations across parts of Yorkshire, The Telegraph can reveal. People living near RAF Fylingdales have been refused the upgrade because smart meter signals may clash with its ballistic...
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
