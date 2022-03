The full list of performers for the 2022 ACM Awards is officially out. Take a look at the country icons that are gracing the stage. Country fans, get ready. The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are airing on March 7. That means we only have 12 days left to wait for one of country music’s biggest nights. The full lineup of performers is officially out for us to see. From Carrie Underwood to Jason Aldean, the show is stacked with incomparable talents.

