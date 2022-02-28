ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longer Waits Between Vaccines Reduce Myocarditis Risk

Cover picture for the articleMales up to the age of 39 can now experience yet another benefit of getting the COVID vaccine. Should they wait eight weeks rather than the currently recommended three to four weeks between the first and second doses of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccinations, they’re likely to lower their risk of...

For most people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends waiting about a month between COVID shots. For the Moderna shot, they recommend waiting four weeks. Those who take the Pfizer shot can take the second in three weeks. However, they’ve recently advised young males to wait eight weeks between doses of either brand of vaccine. Recent research shows that this extended wait may help lessen the already slim chance of young males contracting myocarditis after getting a COVID vaccine.
An Israeli study found COVID-19 reinfection was "relatively rare," and previously infected persons who also received at least 1 dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine had an 82% reduced risk of reinfection. This article was originally published on HCPLive. People previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at a significantly reduced risk...
Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
Cancer is a broad term which encompasses many different diseases, and each type of cancer has different patterns and tendencies. But at its core, cancer means a group of cells which is growing uncontrollably, due to one or multiple genetic mutations.
We're always hearing that we should eat more fiber. It's known to be vitally important for a healthy digestive system and also has cardiovascular benefits like reduced cholesterol. Now, evidence is emerging that fiber is also important for a healthy brain. In a new study published this month in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, researchers in Japan have shown that a high-fiber diet is associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia.
You don't need to run marathons or sweat it out on your indoor bike to boost your heart health. This is the main message of a new study that found everyday household activities including dishwashing, gardening and cooking also count when it comes to helping older women reduce their risk for heart disease.
Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
The acid sphingomyelinase (ASM)/ceramide system may provide a useful framework for better understanding SARS-CoV-2 infection and the repurposing of psychotropic medications functionally inhibiting the acid sphingomyelinase/ceramide system (named FIASMA psychotropic medications) against COVID-19. We examined the potential usefulness of FIASMA psychotropic medications in patients with psychiatric disorders hospitalized for severe COVID-19, in an observational multicenter study conducted at Greater Paris University hospitals. Of 545 adult inpatients, 164 (30.1%) received a FIASMA psychotropic medication upon hospital admission for COVID-19. We compared the composite endpoint of intubation or death between patients who received a psychotropic FIASMA medication at baseline and those who did not in time-to-event analyses adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics, psychiatric and other medical comorbidity, and other medications. FIASMA psychotropic medication use at baseline was significantly associated with reduced risk of intubation or death in both crude (HR"‰="‰0.42; 95%CI"‰="‰0.31"“0.57; p"‰<"‰0.01) and primary inverse probability weighting (IPW) (HR"‰="‰0.50; 95%CI"‰="‰0.37"“0.67; p"‰<"‰0.01) analyses. This association was not specific to one FIASMA psychotropic class or medication. Patients taking a FIASMA antidepressant at baseline had a significantly reduced risk of intubation or death compared with those taking a non-FIASMA antidepressant at baseline in both crude (HR"‰="‰0.57; 95%CI"‰="‰0.38"“0.86; p"‰<"‰0.01) and primary IPW (HR"‰="‰0.57; 95%CI"‰="‰0.37"“0.87; p"‰<"‰0.01) analyses. These associations remained significant in multiple sensitivity analyses. Our results show the potential importance of the ASM/ceramide system framework in COVID-19 and support the continuation of FIASMA psychotropic medications in these patients and the need of large- scale clinical trials evaluating FIASMA medications, and particularly FIASMA antidepressants, against COVID-19.
A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
