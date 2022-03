The Atlanta Braves had a backup plan should they lose Freddie Freeman, and that was to trade for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. That won’t be so easy anymore. Olson is coveted by plenty of teams, and is expected to be moved once the MLB lockout ends. While the Braves were initially among the favorites to land him — especially should they lose Freeman to another suitor — the list of teams willing to meet Oakland’s demands has only grown in the months since organizations were last able to make such transactions.

