The top 5 natural spas to seek out that are in or around Southern California. It’s winter—which for Angelenos means the temperature has dropped below 70. So while half of the city is compelled to seek out snow-covered winter wonderlands, the rest of us are more inclined to snuggle up with some of the city’s best hot chocolates or to seek out hot springs to soak in. If you’re in the latter group, you happen to be in a state with some of the most incredible natural thermal springs. Whether it’s located in the lush hills of Santa Barbara or in the middle of a surreal desert, you’re bound to find a spot to let your hair down and immerse yourself in nature.

1 DAY AGO