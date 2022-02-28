ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

 2 days ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Johnson County woman faces charges related to a house fire that killed a baby in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. Karlie...

St. Joseph Post

Suspect in February killing of bus driver captured in Kansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
St. Joseph Post

Police ID three who died after shooting at Kansas home

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a home in Lenexa have identified the three who died. According to Lenexa Police Department spokesman Officer Danny Chavez, the victims are 20-year-old John M. Williamson of Lenexa 22-year-old Sara M. Beck and 37-year-old Dustin J. Johnson both of Belton, Missouri.
LENEXA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after pickup overturns into a pond

ADAIR COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Adair County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Gerald L. Craig, 72, Carrolton, was northbound on MO 11 seven miles southwest of Kirksville. The pickup traveled off the road and...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 charged In Missouri shooting that killed 2, injured 14

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting that killed two women and injured 14 people earlier this month in southeast Missouri. Kevon Evans-McClinton, 21, and Zatyrus Moore, 19, both of Charleston were arrested Friday. They were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action, KFVS reported.
CHARLESTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man charged after suspected thief killed

WINDSOR, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors said he chased down two people he thought had stolen from his property and shot one of them. Mark A. Fielder, 63, of Windsor, was charged with killing 41-year-old James Fannon late Thursday after...
WINDSOR, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police investigating Sunday shooting

St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting in the 24-Hundred block of Angelique Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a call around 7:30 Sunday night about a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found no one in the area. There is no indication that anyone...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two charged in fatal beating of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two men are charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of a homeless man in Wichita. Sixty-three-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina made their first appearances in court Friday. Their bonds were set at $500,000 and their next court appearances are scheduled for March 7.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man sentenced in fatal Kansas hit-and-run

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for a fatal hit-and-run. Justen Michael McCarter was sentenced Thursday in the death of 44-year-old Adam Wheeler in March 2020. Police say McCarter was speeding on a stolen motorcycle when he hit Wheeler, who was crossing a Leavenworth street.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports 29 additional COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 924 to a total of 766,969, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,975. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
TOPEKA, KS
