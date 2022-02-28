Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting that killed two women and injured 14 people earlier this month in southeast Missouri. Kevon Evans-McClinton, 21, and Zatyrus Moore, 19, both of Charleston were arrested Friday. They were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action, KFVS reported.

CHARLESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO