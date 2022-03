Regarding the Feb. 2 article “Governor’s office made Intel’s expansion a top Oregon priority; what happened next?”: As the president of the Woodburn City Council, I am no stranger to the legal battles the city has fought to expand its urban growth boundary so we could attract living-wage jobs. I was elected to the council in 2014 and served through years of litigation as the city maneuvered its way through Oregon’s complicated land-use system. I watched as Woodburn continued to support its dream without giving up. I met with and now know some of the community activists who took the city to court. As a result of mediation with 1000 Friends of Oregon, Marion County and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, Woodburn brought 619 acres into its expanded boundary. Amazon is developing a 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center on some of that land.

WOODBURN, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO