Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: The Final Preview

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBunkers and Badasses are back in Tiny...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Werewolf movie ‘The Cursed’ is a classic (and slightly cliche) creature feature

“The Cursed,” a retelling of the werewolf legend, arrives 80 years after “The Wolf Man” — and a parade of over 200 other films of its ilk, at least according to IMDb, whose litany of cinematic lycanthropy also includes something called simply “Cursed.” Does the world need another man-bites-man movie?
MOVIES
#Borderlands
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

Downton Abbey 2's new trailer reveals first plot details

Downton Abbey: A New Era's new trailer has arrived and we finally have some more plot details for the sequel. It seems the sequel will find the Downton estate taken over by actors and crew members, including the likes of Hugh Dancy and Laura Haddock, filming a new movie in the home which causes considerable grief as expected.
MOVIES
MIX 106

Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Is Coming to Hulu

Literally dozens of Stephen King stories and novels have been turned into movies. Some have gotten their own franchises, like Children of the Corn. A bunch have been adapted multiple times; Firestarter, for example, was made in 1984 and is now getting a second version on Peacock later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher have signed up for roles in the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Set to debut this summer, the first season of AMC's new show will include six standalone stories set in The Walking Dead universe. It is expected to feature both well-known and new characters who are facing the zombie apocalypse in the 21st century United States.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Blindspot’ Star Sullivan Stapleton Signs With Verve

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sullivan Stapleton, the Australian actor best known for his turn as FBI special agent Kurt Weller on NBC’s Blindspot, has signed with Verve for representation. The hit crime drama series, in which Stapleton starred opposite Jaimie Alexander, centered on an investigation into a Jane Doe found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body. It ran for five seasons, from 2015 to 2020. Stapleton also served as the lead for the UK spy series Strike Back, and will soon appear in the drama series After the Verdict for Channel 9:...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly

March 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of its iCarly revival on Wednesday. The new season premiers April 8 on the streaming service. In the trailer, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) claims she's in a "hot, hot relationship." Meanwhile, Carly's friend Harper (Laci Mosley) puts on a fashion show in the preview.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Family-Friendly Originals to Watch in March 2022

March is here, and Netflix is making sure that even the youngest of its subscribers have plenty of stream. In recent years, the streamer has made a push to grow its library of family-friendly titles, and among the dozens of new titles headed to the streaming library this month are a number of new and returning Netflix Family originals.
TV SERIES
Complex

Regina Hall Discovers Campus Evil in Amazon Prime’s ‘Master’: Exclusive Look

Earlier this year at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Amazon Studios premiered Master, a thriller starring Regina Hall that examines the horrors of living on campus as the lone Black woman in a dorm that’s supposedly haunted...while definitely being racist. It was one of the more intriguing films I took in during my virtual Sundance journey this year, and highlighted why I’d been clocking Hall’s progress on-screen. She’s hilarious, but she takes it there in this performance, and we have an exclusive early look at the trailer ahead of its release in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video on March 18.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Twisted Metal TV Series Starring Anthony Mackie is Coming to Peacock

Twisted Metal TV series is officially moving forward at Peacock. A few months ago, we learned that a TV series adaptation of the hit video game Twisted Metal was in the works that will star Anthony Mackie (aka the current Captain America in the MCU). For some time, we haven't heard many updates regarding the project and, now, it looks they finally found their home.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 6 Ending Explained

Things are getting more series within an internal conflict as Snowpiercer Season 3 delves into Episode 6, Born to Bleed, and the rivalry continues with Layton and Pike as one holds the leadership amongst the train while the other dreads and tries to build his idea of ousting yet another leader on the train as if there is no contentment as to who leads the people. Here is what happened in the ending.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Colin Farrell reveals runtime of HBO Max's Penguin TV spin-off

The Batman star Colin Farrell has suggested that his Penguin TV show could comprise eight episodes. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead of The Batman's release, Farrell teased that the upcoming TV series may contain as many episodes as Peacemaker, HBO Max's hit Suicide Squad spin-off that starred John Cena. The...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Filming Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla Actually Sounds Like It Was A Whole Lot Of ‘Fun’

Netflix recently dropped the long-awaited sequel series to History Channel’s Vikings, titled Vikings: Valhalla. Set a hundred years after the events of Vikings, a new generation of heroes is getting the focus, as partially led by the legendary Lief Erikson, and they have to find their own destiny and make history amidst growing religious chaos. With a show taking place in the Vikings Era, action sequences may be a bit different, though that doesn’t mean they aren’t fun, as two of the stars recently pointed out.
TV SERIES

