Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: The Final Preview

Earlier this year at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Amazon Studios premiered Master, a thriller starring Regina Hall that examines the horrors of living on campus as the lone Black woman in a dorm that’s supposedly haunted...while definitely being racist. It was one of the more intriguing films I took in during my virtual Sundance journey this year, and highlighted why I’d been clocking Hall’s progress on-screen. She’s hilarious, but she takes it there in this performance, and we have an exclusive early look at the trailer ahead of its release in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video on March 18.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO